Ryan Pellum Injury: Arrested for firearm incident

Pellum was arrested in January after being involved in an incident with a firearm right around the same time he had decided to enter the transfer portal, Chelsea Deffenbacher and Ryan Bonham of KEZI 9 News report.

The former Oregon wideout was accused of pistol-whipping a person in California on Christmas Day and ultimately was arrested in Springfield in January. He allegedly caused an injury to the victim's head that required stitches. As a result, his future not only with the Ducks, but in college football as a whole, is a bit uncertain at the moment.