Sam Horn News: Fighting for starting QB role

Horn is in the running for Missouri's starting quarterback spot alongside Beau Pribula, Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

As expected, the 6-foot-4 quarterback will have to prove himself for the starting role under center versus Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. Horn has appeared in just three games across two seasons with the Tigers, where he's passed for 54 yards and one touchdown. He still has a lot to prove especially versus Pribula who has more experience, but there doesn't appear to be a frontrunner in the race at this moment.