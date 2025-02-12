Sam Williams-Dixon News: Returning to OSU

Williams-Dixon has withdrawn from the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Williams-Dixon will rejoin the Buckeyes next fall after briefly exploring the transfer portal. The 5-foot-11 freshman running back handled just seven carries for 53 yards this past season, but with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in the 2025 NFL Draft, opportunities may be more available for him next season.