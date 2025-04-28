Savion Red Injury: Lands at Sac State

Red (knee) will transfer to Sacramento State, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

The former Texas and Nevada tailback has found a new home. In 2024 with the Wolfpack, Red had a career year, rushing for 687 yards and eight scores while catching 16 passes for 74 yards. Now, he'll step down to the FCS level, where he should immediately manage to make his mark on the Sacramento State backfield.