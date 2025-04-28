College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Savion Red headshot

Savion Red Injury: Lands at Sac State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Red (knee) will transfer to Sacramento State, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

The former Texas and Nevada tailback has found a new home. In 2024 with the Wolfpack, Red had a career year, rushing for 687 yards and eight scores while catching 16 passes for 74 yards. Now, he'll step down to the FCS level, where he should immediately manage to make his mark on the Sacramento State backfield.

Savion Red
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now