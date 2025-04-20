College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seth McGowan headshot

Seth McGowan News: Transferring to Kentucky

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

McGowan is transferring to Kentucky, per KSR.

McGowan is set to join the Wildcats after having carried the ball 153 times for 813 yards and three touchdowns in addition to hauling in 23 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games during his lone season at New Mexico State. He should have the opportunity to compete for a featured role in the backfield alongside Dante Dowdell during the upcoming season.

Seth McGowan
Kentucky
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now