Seth McGowan News: Transferring to Kentucky

McGowan is transferring to Kentucky, per KSR.

McGowan is set to join the Wildcats after having carried the ball 153 times for 813 yards and three touchdowns in addition to hauling in 23 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games during his lone season at New Mexico State. He should have the opportunity to compete for a featured role in the backfield alongside Dante Dowdell during the upcoming season.