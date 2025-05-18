College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shaadie Clayton-Johnson headshot

Shaadie Clayton-Johnson News: Leaving North Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Clayton-Johnson announced his decision to leave North Texas and presumably enter the transfer portal via his X account .

Clayton-Johnson will reenter the NCAA transfer portal after previously withdrawing with the intention of returning to North Texas in April. The 6-foot-1 running back did not play in a game in his time with the Mean Green, committing to UNT in the winter window following the end of his season with Tulane in 2024. Clayton-Johnson will retain a single year of eligibility at his next destination.

Shaadie Clayton-Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now