Shamar Easter News: Seeking greener pastures
Easter will enter the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.
Easter caught his lone target for 16 yards last fall, buried in Arkansas' tight end room. At the conclusion of spring practice, he's seemingly decided it wasn't going to get any better in 2025, so Easter has elected to seek a new program. He should have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Shamar Easter
Free Agent
