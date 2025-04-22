Stacy Sneed News: Leads backfield in spring game

Sneed was observed as the lead back during the team's spring game and could earn himself a bigger role for the upcoming season, Ashton Grissom of The Daily Cougar reports.

Sneed enjoyed a productive day where he saw work both on the ground and through the air while also finding the end zone to cap off a 65-yard drive. The 2025 season is months out and a lot can change throughout the offseason but the senior running back has positioned himself well for a role.