Steve Angeli News: Picks Syracuse

Angeli will transfer to Syracuse, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

The former Notre Dame gunslinger saw the writing on the wall after spring camp, knowing he wasn't going to win the quarterback competition in South Bend. Thus, he hit the transfer portal and now he's found a new home. This is an interesting situation because Orange quarterback Rickie Collins has already been named the starter, but Angeli figures to at least push him a little in practice and provide experienced depth. With the Irish, Angeli tossed for 772 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.