Ta'ir Brooks News: Re-enters transfer portal
Brooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per his personal X.com account.
Brooks has re-entered the transfer portal after announcing his commitment to UTEP in December. The 6-foot-3 redshirt junior, who logged 23 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns with NAU this past fall, will look for another opportunity in the portal this offseason.
Ta'ir Brooks
Free Agent
