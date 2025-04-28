College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ta'ir Brooks headshot

Ta'ir Brooks News: Re-enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Brooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per his personal X.com account.

Brooks has re-entered the transfer portal after announcing his commitment to UTEP in December. The 6-foot-3 redshirt junior, who logged 23 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns with NAU this past fall, will look for another opportunity in the portal this offseason.

Ta'ir Brooks
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now