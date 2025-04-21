College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ta'Quan Roberson headshot

Ta'Quan Roberson News: Draws spring game start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Roberson drew the start in Buffalo's spring game and went 10-for-17 passing for 62 yards, Peter Neville of WIVB.com reports.

Roberson looks to already be doing well with Bulls before the season kicks off, and he's currently in position to start at quarterback. The 6-foot senior is approaching his fifth season with many other teams in his past, but he's landed with a squad that should prime him for a lot of playing time if he gets the start.

Ta'Quan Roberson
Buffalo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now