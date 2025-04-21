Ta'Quan Roberson News: Draws spring game start

Roberson drew the start in Buffalo's spring game and went 10-for-17 passing for 62 yards, Peter Neville of WIVB.com reports.

Roberson looks to already be doing well with Bulls before the season kicks off, and he's currently in position to start at quarterback. The 6-foot senior is approaching his fifth season with many other teams in his past, but he's landed with a squad that should prime him for a lot of playing time if he gets the start.