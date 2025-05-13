College Football
Tariq Sims headshot

Tariq Sims News: Signs with William & Mary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Sims has signed with William & Mary, according to the team's announcement Tuesday.

Even though Sims logged triple-digit yards and multiple touchdowns during 2024, he will look to take a step down in competition, going from the FBS to FCS for his 2025 season. It was in 2024 that he logged career bests in carries (32), rushing yards (108) and TDs (two).

Tariq Sims
 Free Agent

