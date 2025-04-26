Ted Hurst News: Elects to return to GSU
Hurst will return to Georgia State, per Pete Nakos of On3.com
Hurst ultimately elected to return to Georgia State after entering the portal several days ago. The wideout had a very productive year in 2024, reeling in 56 catches for 961 yards and nine scores. He figured to be highly sought-after in the portal, but will now return to Georgia State for his senior season.
