Terry Bussey News: Looks to be starter for Aggies

Bussey has been running first-team reps at wide receiver and looks to be the third starter for the Aggies at this point in the preseason, Tony Catalina of The Austin American-Statesman reports.

Bussey has been playing favorably so far this spring, which should prime him for a starting role come fall. The sophomore wideout will likely still be behind KC Concepcion and Mario Craver on the depth chart, but the trio look to be a solid starting squad.