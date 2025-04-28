Tiger Bachmeier News: Leaving Stanford

Bachmeier has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Bachmeier will depart from Stanford after spending the last three seasons with the Cardinal. The 6-foot-1 junior appeared in 23 games across the last two seasons, totaling 46 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns. Bachmeier will be in search of a larger role elsewhere after following out of favor with the Stanford coaching staff this past season.