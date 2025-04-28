College Football
Tiger Bachmeier News: Leaving Stanford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Bachmeier has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

Bachmeier will depart from Stanford after spending the last three seasons with the Cardinal. The 6-foot-1 junior appeared in 23 games across the last two seasons, totaling 46 receptions for 476 yards and two touchdowns. Bachmeier will be in search of a larger role elsewhere after following out of favor with the Stanford coaching staff this past season.

