Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Injury: Misses spring game with injury
Mokiao-Atimalala (undisclosed) sat out UCLA's spring game with an injury, per 247Sports.com.
It's unclear what the wideout is dealing with, but he was primed for a big role this fall after reeling in 28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown in 2024 with the Bruins. Now, Mokiao-Atimalala status is up in the air as UCLA looks towards summer workouts, but there doesn't seem to be major concern surrounding his status at this point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now