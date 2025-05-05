College Football
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala headshot

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Injury: Misses spring game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 11:44am

Mokiao-Atimalala (undisclosed) sat out UCLA's spring game with an injury, per 247Sports.com.

It's unclear what the wideout is dealing with, but he was primed for a big role this fall after reeling in 28 catches for 294 yards and one touchdown in 2024 with the Bruins. Now, Mokiao-Atimalala status is up in the air as UCLA looks towards summer workouts, but there doesn't seem to be major concern surrounding his status at this point.

