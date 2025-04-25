TJ Finley News: Leaving New Orleans
Finley will enter the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.
Finley, who transferred to Tulane from Western Kentucky, was recently suspended by the program following his arrest in early April. At that point, the writing was on the wall, especially considering the crowded quarterback room that he was likely to be close to the bottom of at Tulane. Now, he'll look for a fresh start elsewhere.
TJ Finley
Free Agent
