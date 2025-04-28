Tobias Merriweather News: Expected to depart Cal

Merriweather is expected to enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Merriweather transferred to California for the 2024 season after spending two years at Notre Dame, but saw his production decline. He reeled in 11 catches for 125 yards and a score after posting 14 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns the season prior with the Irish. Now, the receiver is on the move again, where he'll likely wind up at a smaller program for his senior season.