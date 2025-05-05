College Football
Tobias Merriweather headshot

Tobias Merriweather News: Picks Utes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Merriweather will transfer to Utah, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

The former Notre Dame and California receiver has found a new home for his redshirt senior season. The wideout's best year came with the Irish in 2023, when he tallied 14 catches for 284 yards and two scores. He'll look to crack Utah's receiver rotation in what should be his final year of eligibility.

Tobias Merriweather
Utah
More Stats & News
