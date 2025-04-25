Tre Shackelford News: Hits portal

Shackelford will enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Shackelford reportedly has a do-not-contact tag in the portal, meaning he likely already knows his next destination. He caught 10 passes for 144 yards and one score across five games with the Cougars last fall. Before that, he was a star receiver at Austin Peay, reeling in 52 catches for 799 yards and six scores in 2023. With one season of eligibility remaining, he'll now look for a new home.