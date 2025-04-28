Tre Shackelford News: Picks Tulane

Shackelford will transfer to Tulane, per 247Sports.com.

Shackelford spent the 2024 season with Washington State following a breakout campaign with Appalachian State in which he reeled in 52 catches for 799 yards and six scores. However, he was limited with the Cougars in 2024, catching just 10 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown. He'll look to recapture his junior season form in New Orleans.