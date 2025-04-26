College Football
Trebor Pena News: Lands at Penn State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Pena will transfer to Penn State, per Tyler Calvaruso of 247Sports.com.

This is a big get for the Nittany Lions, who have been wide receiver-needy for a while now. Between Pena, Troy transfer Devonte Ross and USC transfer Kyron Hudson, Penn State has now completely remade its receiver corps. Last fall, Pena broke out with 84 catches for 941 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Trebor Pena
Penn State
