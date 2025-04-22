Trey Cooley News: Joining the Trojans

Cooley has announced his commitment to Troy, Josh Boutwell of the Troy Messenger reports.

Cooley will make the move to the Sun Belt after spending the first four years of his collegiate career in the ACC. The 5-foot-10 senior racked up 215 carries for 1,009 rushing yards and six touchdowns across the last four seasons (Louisville and Georgia Tech), adding on 33 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Cooley will look to compete for a premier role with the Trojans this fall.