Tucker Ashcraft headshot

Tucker Ashcraft News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Ashcraft (undisclosed) has been participating in Wisconsin's spring practices, Jesse Temple of The Athletic reports.

Ashcraft, who missed Wisconsin's season-finale against Minnesota with an undisclosed injury, is active as the Badgers open spring workouts. The 6-foot-5 sophomore, who tallied 12 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown last season, will look to compete for a larger role with the program this fall.

Tucker Ashcraft
Wisconsin
