Tucker Ashcraft News: Returns to action

Ashcraft (undisclosed) has been participating in Wisconsin's spring practices, Jesse Temple of The Athletic reports.

Ashcraft, who missed Wisconsin's season-finale against Minnesota with an undisclosed injury, is active as the Badgers open spring workouts. The 6-foot-5 sophomore, who tallied 12 receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown last season, will look to compete for a larger role with the program this fall.