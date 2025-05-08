College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Williams headshot

Tyler Williams News: Committed to USF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Williams has committed to play for South Florida for the 2025 season, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com.

Williams will join the Bulls following a single season with Minnesota. The 6-foot-3 receiver appeared in just two games for the Golden Gophers in 2024, catching a single pass for an eight-yard touchdown. The former Georgia transfer will retain three years of eligibility with USF moving forward.

Tyler Williams
South Florida
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now