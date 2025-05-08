Tyler Williams News: Committed to USF
Williams has committed to play for South Florida for the 2025 season, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com.
Williams will join the Bulls following a single season with Minnesota. The 6-foot-3 receiver appeared in just two games for the Golden Gophers in 2024, catching a single pass for an eight-yard touchdown. The former Georgia transfer will retain three years of eligibility with USF moving forward.
