Tyree Kelly News: Strong spring performance
Kelly enjoyed a strong outing during the spring game as he continues to work for a bigger role in the upcoming season, Daily Hampshire Gazette reports.
Kelly transferred in from USF after two years in search of a bigger opportunity. The sophomore wide receiver impressed in the spring game after reeling in five of 11 targets for 79 yards. More news regarding his role should surface as spring progresses.
