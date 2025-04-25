College Football
Tyrell Reed News: Entering transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Reed has decided to enter the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Reed rushed for 833 yards and totaled 13 touchdowns during his time at Hutchinson in the JUCO ranks. However, he struggled to make much of an impact with Arkansas, being limited to just two touchdowns in 2024. He'll aim to join a program where he can secure a bigger role in the backfield.

