Ui Ale News: Seeks greener pastures
Ale will enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.
Ale tossed for 112 yards and a touchdown last fall with Houston across two games. Likely still behind Zeon Chriss and Conner Weigman in the Cougars' depth chart, he saw the writing on the wall and has decided to seek another opportunity elsewhere. Ale should have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Ui Ale
Free Agent
