Wayshawn Parker News: Among likely starters held out of spring game
Parker was among a list of expected starters this fall who were held out of Saturday's spring game, Josh Furlon of KSL.com reports.
Parker joined the Utes this offseason as a transfer from Washington State after racking up 137 carries for 735 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. Utah's top ballcarrier last season, Micah Bernard, has graduated, vacating 197 carries from a season ago, while Mike Mitchell transferred to Arizona and Dijon Stanley is now at New Mexico State. Thus, the path is pretty clear for Parker to handle a workhorse role this fall. New Mexico transfer NaQuari Rogers and UNLV transfer Devin Green could be the two backs behind him on the depth chart heading into the fall.
