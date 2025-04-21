Zach Atkins News: Could be Buffs' top TE
Atkins got involved in Colorado's spring game and could be trending towards earning a starting role, per SB Nation.
Atkins transferred to Colorado from Northwest Missouri State. He's a somewhat smaller tight end at 6-foot-4, and that's exactly what Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmer likes. After a good showing in the spring game, Atkins figures to be a part of the Buffaloes' passing offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now