Zach Calzada News: Engaged in two-way quarterback battle

Calzada is in an open competition for Kentucky's starting job under center with Cutter Boley, Tim Letcher of UK Athletics reports.

Calzada appears to be the favorite to lead the team under center mostly due to his previous starting experience. The 6-foot-4 graduate transfer completed 535-of-811 passes across his last two years with Incarnate Word, racking up 6,389 yards 54 touchdowns and 18 interceptions across 22 games. Calzada will look to continue his fight to lead the Wildcats under center this coming fall.