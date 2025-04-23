College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Gibson headshot

Zach Gibson News: Chooses Florida Atlantic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Gibson will transfer to Florida Atlantic, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com.

Gibson played in just six games for Georgia State last fall, tossing for 1,004 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes. In somewhat limited action, Gibson played pretty well, and he's earned himself a shot at the Owls' starting quarterback job. This fall should be Gibson's final season of eligibility.

Zach Gibson
Florida Atlantic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now