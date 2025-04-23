Zach Gibson News: Chooses Florida Atlantic
Gibson will transfer to Florida Atlantic, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com.
Gibson played in just six games for Georgia State last fall, tossing for 1,004 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes. In somewhat limited action, Gibson played pretty well, and he's earned himself a shot at the Owls' starting quarterback job. This fall should be Gibson's final season of eligibility.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now