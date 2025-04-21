Zach Wilcke News: In running for starting quarterback

Wilcke is currently in a three-man competition with Conner Harrell and Grayson Loftis for UNC Charlotte's starting quarterback position, Hunter Bailey of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Wilcke looks to still be putting in work for the starting quarterback role as UNC Charlotte looks to name a starter before the fall. While the quarterbacks rotated early and often, Loftis and Harrell looked to be in a 1A-1B role, while Wilcke worked with the second team. The 6-foot-3 quarterback looks to still be in third place for the role, but he's still making some noise at this point in the race.