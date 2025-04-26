College Football
Zacharyus Williams

Zacharyus Williams News: Going to Pasadena

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 2:12pm

Williams will transfer to USC, he announced on his personal X account.

Williams was reportedly emerging as a top receiver for the Utes this spring before he hit the portal. The Trojans already return two great receiver options in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, so the addition of Williams just boosts the receiver corps in Los Angeles even more. He should immediately become a factor, if not a starter, in head coach Lincoln Riley's offense.

Zacharyus Williams
USC
