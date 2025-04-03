College Football
Zane Flores News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Flores (lower leg) is active as the Cowboys' work through spring practices, Calif Poncy of The O'Colly reports.

Flores, who was sidelined for the entire 2024-25 season after suffering a lower-leg injury that required surgery, is back in action for Oklahoma State this spring. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman quarterback is currently in a four-way battle for the starting spot under center with Hauss Hejny, Garret Rangel and Maealiuaki Smith.

