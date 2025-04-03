Zane Flores News: Back in action

Flores (lower leg) is active as the Cowboys' work through spring practices, Calif Poncy of The O'Colly reports.

Flores, who was sidelined for the entire 2024-25 season after suffering a lower-leg injury that required surgery, is back in action for Oklahoma State this spring. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman quarterback is currently in a four-way battle for the starting spot under center with Hauss Hejny, Garret Rangel and Maealiuaki Smith.