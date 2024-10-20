Aaron Rodgers News: Falls in reunion with Adams

Rodgers completed 24 of 39 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers. He also threw a two-point conversion.

Rodgers' best sequence came on a second-quarter drive that gave the Jets a 15-6 lead, as he connected with Breece Hall for a 57-yard gain through the air, then threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Conklin and followed that up with a two-point conversion to Garrett Wilson. His interception on the next possession turned the tide, though, as the Steelers turned that turnover into a touchdown before halftime, which spearheaded a 31-0 Pittsburgh run. Rodgers wasn't quite on the same page with familiar target Davante Adams, who had only 30 yards on nine targets in Adams' Jets debut after being acquired via trade from Vegas on Tuesday. Rodgers has the potential to put up gaudy numbers through the air against weaker defenses with Adams, Wilson and Hall among his targets, but the 2-5 Jets are running out of time to figure things out heading into a Week 8 trip to New England.