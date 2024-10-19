Aidan Hutchinson Injury: Return for Super Bowl not ruled out

Hutchinson (tibia/fibula) may have a realistic chance to return for a potential Super Bowl appearance if the Lions are able to advance that far during the postseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hutchinson suffered a broken left tibia and fibula in Detroit's Week 6 win over the Cowobys and underwent immediate surgery last Sunday in Dallas. He was given a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 months, with the shorter end of that timeframe butting up right against the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 9. A return for the Super Bowl would still be optimistic, but wilder things have happened, and Hutchinson has youth on his side. Hutchinson was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is fully expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.