Chris Boswell News: Sees plenty of work on SNF

Boswell got the Steelers on the board with a pair of first-half field goals Sunday, and he remained perfect down the stretch as the team put up 31 unanswered points. The 33-year-old has been busy early in the season and has been a reliable option, making 19 of 20 field-goal attempts, including six of seven from 50-plus yards, and converting all 14 of his extra-point tries.