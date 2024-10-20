Deshaun Watson Injury: Carted off the field Sunday

Watson was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Bengals, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, after suffering what may be an Achilles' injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Prior to his exit from game, Watson completed 15 of 17 passing attempts for 128 yards and carried twice for one yard. With Jameis Winston having been made the Browns' emergency third QB on Sunday, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has replaced Watson.