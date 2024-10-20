Deshaun Watson Injury: Could be done for season

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted after Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bengals that Watson is believed to have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, but will undergo testing to confirm the severity of the issue, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Watson facing the possibility of an extended absence and Dorian Thompson-Robinson dealing with a finger injury, Jameis Winston is currently the healthiest Browns' QB ahead of next Sunday's game against the Ravens. In any case, look for added context regarding Watson's injury to arrive no later than Monday, but based on the initial diagnosis, he appears headed for IR in the coming days.