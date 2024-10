Coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Monday that Metcalf has a "minor MCL" sprain, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Per the report, it doesn't look like a long-term injury for Metcalf, with Macdonald noting that the wideout will do everything he can to try to play Sunday against the Bills. In any case, added context regarding Metcalf's Week 8 status will arrive no later than Wednesday when the Seahawks resume practice.