Meyers (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Meyers, who didn't practice this past week, headed into the weekend listed as doubtful. Now that he's been made inactive for the second straight game, Tre Tucker and DJ Turner are slated to lead the Raiders' Week 7 wideout corps, with Alex Bachman, Kristian Wilkerson and Tyreik McAllister also on hand. Meyers' next chance to see game action will arrive next Sunday against the Chiefs.