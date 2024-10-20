Josh Allen News: Shreds Titans' secondary

Allen completed 21 of 33 passes for 323 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans. He added three rushes for one additional yard.

The addition of Amari Cooper combined with a beat-up Tennessee secondary led to good things for Allen, as he averaged 9.8 yards per attempt. That included six completions of at least 20 yards -- his highest mark of the season -- and a pair of touchdown tosses that came from 12 and four yards away. The only negative from Allen's performance was his work on the ground, as he's now been held below 25 rushing yards in four of seven contests this season. Overall, it was a strong performance in a new-look offense, offering some hope that we'll see a more prolific passing attack from Buffalo moving forward.