Kirk Cousins News: Stymied by Seahawks in loss

Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and rushed once for minus-1 yards in the Falcons' 34-14 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. He also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Cousins' trio of turnovers certainly had a part to play in the surprisingly lopsided loss, handing the ball to the Seahawks on three consecutive second-half possessions. The miscues netted a total of 10 points for Seattle, and both picks also short-circuited drives in Seahawks territory. Cousins' one scoring pass went to Drake London midway through the third quarter from five yards out, and the veteran signal-caller will have to quickly regroup considering a Week 8 road divisional clash against the Buccaneers is now on tap.