Malik Washington News: Records two grabs versus Indy

Washington secured two of three targets for nine yards during the Dolphins' 16-10 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.

Washington worked as Miami's No. 3 wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, handling 25 offensive snaps while Odell Beckham played just 11. Beckham may still be ramping up after returning from a hamstring injury, but Washington's involvement is somewhat encouraging, even if the Dolphins' offense without Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been a massive disappointment. Tagovailoa may be a candidate to return from IR in time to play in Week 8 against the Cardinals, but that would primarily help Hill and Waddle, not the team's depth WRs.