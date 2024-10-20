Matthew Stafford News: Struggles despite earning team win

Stafford (back) completed 14 of 23 pass attempts for 154 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Raiders.

Stafford entered this contest dealing with a sore back, but he had the bye week to rest and did not appear limited Sunday. The veteran quarterback simply cruised in the back seat while the running game (both touchdowns) and defense (four takeaways) drove Los Angeles to its second victory of the year. Stafford's low-use game marked the first time this season that he has failed to reach 200 passing yards. With just three touchdowns to six turnovers through six weeks, Stafford makes for a middling fantasy option in a tough matchup against Minnesota on Thursday Night Football in Week 8.