Rhamondre Stevenson News: Suiting up Sunday

Stevenson (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

After sitting out the Week 6 loss to the Texans with the foot injury, Stevenson failed to practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he turned a corner by putting in a full session Friday en route to carrying a questionable tag into the weekend. Stevenson avoided any setbacks leading up to Sunday and will presumably return to his typical starting role Sunday, though the extent of his workload isn't known. After fumbling four times in the Patriots' first four games, Stevenson lost out on some snaps to Antonio Gibson in a Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, though Stevenson bounced back in that contest with a strong performance, as he carried 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for three yards. Assuming he can continue to keep the fumble issues at bay, Stevenson should be able to rebuild some job security, and his fantasy outlook could also be helped by the Patriots' recent change at quarterback from Jacoby Brissett to rookie first-round pick Drake Maye.