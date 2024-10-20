Trevor Lawrence News: Efficient, mistake-free in win

Lawrence completed 15 of 20 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Jaguars' 32-16 win over the Patriots on Sunday in London. He also rushed twice for 13 yards.

Lawrence averaged an impressive 9.7 yards per attempt and avoided both turnovers and sacks altogether, making it a rare smooth afternoon for the embattled Jaguars signal-caller. Lawrence did see a three-game streak of multiple touchdown passes snapped, but he still recorded one scoring strike to Brian Thomas for six yards out early in the second quarter. Lawrence's sub-200-yard tally was his fourth such this season, but unlike other instances, Sunday's modest numbers were the result of a positive game script for Jacksonville. Lawrence and his teammates now return stateside after back-to-back games in London to host the Packers in Week 8.