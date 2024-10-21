Will Levis Injury: Labeled week-to-week

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said after Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills that Levis (shoulder) is week-to-week, Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Levis had been in the starting conversation for Week 7 until one day prior to Tennessee's matchup against Buffalo, when continued testing of his right AC joint sprain brought back discouraging results. The shoulder injury was initially sustained by Levis in Week 4, and he got a bye week to rest before suiting up in Week 6 versus Indianapolis. Callahan said of Levis' worsening sprain that "he ended up feeling it toward the end of the [Colts] game on a couple of those throws," and that for Week 7 "his mechanics were not where they needed to be and his arm strength felt weakened." If Levis' shoulder doesn't improve as the Titans' road matchup against Detroit in Week 8 draws near, Mason Rudolph would be in line to draw another start.