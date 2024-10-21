Xavier Hutchinson News: Maintains elevated snap count

Hutchinson caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers in Week 7.

Hutchinson continued a run of elevated snap counts, as both Nico Collins (hamstring) and Robert Woods (foot) were inactive. Hutchinson, who was on the field for 41 snaps Sunday, has averaged 41 snaps over the past three weeks. The increased playing time, however, hasn't elevated him to fantasy relevance; he has three catches, six targets and 42 yards in those three games.